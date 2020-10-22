Special Zoom With Billy Corgan And Jimmy Chamberlin On October 23rd

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS are celebrating 25 years of "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" with a special live virtual chat with BILLY CORGAN and JIMMY CHAMBERLIN. The 28-track album debuted at #1 on BILLBOARD sales and was certified RIAA Diamond in both the U.S and Canada, received seven GRAMMY Award nominations. The live Q&A will be on ZOOM and moderated by DANIEL P CARTER on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23rd at 10a (PT)/1p (ET). It will be open to select fans HERE. Fans are also encouraged to post their "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" memories HERE.

The band was originally scheduled to confirm a Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness world arena tour on the anniversary date TOMORROW (10/23), but has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

SMASHING PUMPKINS will be releasing their highly anticipated 11th studio album, CYR, NOVEMBER 27th. The band has also revealed a sequel concept album to "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" entitled, "MACHINA" will be coming out later 2021.

Next FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th, the SMASHING PUMPKINS’ BILLY CORGAN will be playing a live acoustic set at 6p (PT)/9p (ET) for iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES' THE WOODY SHOW with 100% of ticket proceeds going to the MOVEMBER FOUNTATION.

