QSR Advertiser Report

MCDONALD’s ranks #1, WENDY’S #2, followed by TACO BELL, in MEDIA MONITORS’ latest rankings of top advertisers in the category. Fast food began its recovery in MAY, and now there are longer lines and wait times at their drive-thrus. Sales are increasing as the restaurant chains market promotions like the TRAVIS SCOTT meal.

“People still want to eat out, but don’t feel comfortable sitting inside,” said MEDIA MONITORS, Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI. “As the weather gets colder, fast food advertisers have an opportunity to drive higher demand by focusing on the menu, a strategy that’s already proven to be very effective this year.”



For more detailed information, read the MEDIA MONITORS’ article.

« see more Net News