Filmore (Photo: Dusty Barker)

ALL ACCESS congratulates CURB RECORDS' FILMORE, who married his fiancée, PAIGE KORTE, in SOUTH CAROLINA at an intimate beach ceremony YESTERDAY (10/21). The couple has been together for three years and celebrated the day with close family and friends.

"The entire day incorporated small touches," the couple told PEOPLE.com. "The coordinates of where we [got] married are the same coordinates that are stamped on TYLER [FILMORE]'s ring. We also hand-rolled cigars with our last name, FILMORE, on them."

