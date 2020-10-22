Joe Rogan Experience Sidelined Due to Covid-19

THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE is on the sidelines this week as the show's Producer tested positive for COVID-19. Host JOE ROGAN announced on INSTAGRAM TUESDAY, JAMIE VERNON has tested positive for COVID-19. ROGAN said, “I tested negative, and the rest of the staff tested negative but we’re shutting everything down until we get an all clear from our doctor."

ROGAN added the episodes that were released last week were previously recorded and he had not seen VERNON for nine days until a brief interaction on TUESDAY. “We’re happy he has a mild case but we cancelled all the shows,” he said. “I’m keeping away from everybody and testing myself and testing the staff every day until we’re in the clear.”

Staffers at The JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE won’t return to producing new shows until at least next week at the earliest, according to ROGAN, who said that will depend on when doctors give him the all-clear. He added, “We may do some shows remotely and some shows with a substitute producer."

