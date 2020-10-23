Elizabeth & Eva

Over the course of the past 9 years, singer-songwriter ELIZABETH CHAN has embraced CHRISTMAS music like few others ever have. She's had some serious chart success, including multiple runs in the Top 10. Her DIY approach to making CHRISTMAS music has gotten her in PEOPLE MAGAZINE, USA TODAY, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, THE NEW YORKER, ABC NEWS and THE LOS ANGELES TIMES to name a few.

Recently as CHAN was delivering her 2020 gem "Celebrate Me Home" to radio, an even more spectacular delivery occurred, with the arrival of new daughter EVA. Mother and daughter are doing great, with plenty to celebrate at home this holiday season.

