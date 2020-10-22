Every Vote Counts

CBS announced TODAY (10/22) that the star-studded voting special, "EVERY VOTE COUNTS: A CELEBRATION OF DEMOCRACY," will air THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29th FROM 9-10p (ET/PT) and be hosted by ALICIA KEYS, AMERICA FERRERA and KERRY WASHINGTON. iHEARTMEDIA is the show’s radio broadcast partner, and will air it across 150 of its stations and its app. The show will also be available on APPLE MUSIC, the APPLE TV app, AMAZON MUSIC, CBS ALL ACCESS, TWITCH, NOWTHIS, YOUTUBE, TWITTER, TIDAL,and FACEBOOK, with more to be announced.

Appearances will be made by: AMY SCHUMER, CHRIS ROCK, COBIE SMULDERS, COLDPLAY, CONDOLEEZZA RICE, EVA LONGORIA, JENNIFER LOPEZ, JOHN KASICH, KELLY CLARKSON, LEONARDO DICAPRIO, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, NATALIE PORTMAN, SHAQUILLE O'NEAL, TAN FRANCE, WILMER VALDERRAMA and more, with performances by KEYS, DAN + SHAY, OFFSET and SHAWN MENDES.

Spearheaded by international advocacy organization GLOBAL CITIZEN and voter registration organization HEADCOUNT, "EVERY VOTE COUNTS" is intended to empower citizens with information on how to vote and addresses concerns they may have around voting amid the pandemic. Organizers say through the help and support of artists, musicians, performers, and community leaders, the time has come for a nonpartisan celebration of AMERICAN democracy, with the goal of uplifting the power of civic action and celebrating the precious value of every single citizen’s right to vote.

"EVERY VOTE COUNTS" is a nonpartisan civic engagement event and is not a fundraiser. Click here for tune-in information and to pledge to vote.

