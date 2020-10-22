Metallica And My Chemical Romance Will Headline

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS' AFTERSHOCK 2021 is set for SACRAMENTO’s DISCOVERY PARK on OCTOBER 7-10, 2021 and will feature METALLICA and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, who were both confirmed for the sold-out 2020 event which has been moved to 2021.

The expanded 2021 event will also include the new THURSDAY night concert, presented by JACK DANIELS, to kick off the return of the festival that has sold out for the last five consecutive years.

AFTERSHOCK 2021 will be headlined by METALLICA (performing two unique sets on FRIDAY and SUNDAY) and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE (SATURDAY), who were both confirmed for the sold-out postponed 2020 event. The lineup for AFTERSHOCK 2021 will also include LIMP BIZKIT, RANCID, THE OFSPRING, SOCIAL DISTORTION, RISE AGAINST, VOLBEAT, MASTODON, SEETHER, PARKWAY DRIVE and more.

RANCID said, “We can’t wait to play at AFTERSHOCK 2021 with our BAY AREA brothers METALLICA. We first played with them on the LOLLAPALOOZA tour in 1996 along with the RAMONES and later down the road we toured across SOUTH AMERICA together. It’s gonna be wild, see ya in the pit!”

For passes, info and the complete schedule for AFTERSHOCK 2021, go to AFTERSHOCKFESTIVAL.com.

