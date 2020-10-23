Acast Your Vote!

ACAST has launched of “ACAST Your Vote,” a non-partisan campaign to encourage voting in the US Presidential Election.

People listening to ACAST podcasts across any podcast player in the US will now hear brief audio messages recorded by ACAST podcasters. In the messages, podcasters remind listeners to check their voter registration status at Vote.org, encourage them to register to vote, and offer their own recommendation of a political podcast to help stay informed with the latest news.

ACAST will also be sharing audiograms from podcasters and various posts on INSTAGRAM and TWITTER to encourage listeners to vote and tune into resources highlighting the importance of voting.

TESS NEUDECK, US Marketing Manager at ACAST, said, “Podcasting in the US has played such a big part in democratizing vital conversations around culture and politics, allowing people from all walks of life to participate and to be heard. We wanted to do something for the election that would reflect that spirit — using our platform to highlight podcasts throughout the political landscape, and encouraging people to play a part in writing the next episode of this country’s story by casting their vote.”

The audio messages began running in OCTOBER and will continue up until Election Day.

