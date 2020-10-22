Caroline Beasley

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY has been named Chairman of the BMI Board Of Directors, effective immediately.

BEASLEY, who joined the Board in 2014, most recently served as Vice Chairman of the BMI Board. She succeeds DISPATCH PRINTING COMPANY Chairman MICHAEL J. FIORILE, who has been elected Presiding Director of the BMI Board.

Commented BEASLEY, “It is truly an honor to have the privilege of serving as Chair of the BMI Board Of Directors. Many thanks to MICHAEL FIORILE for his innovative vision, tireless collaboration and insightful leadership over the past several years in his role as Chairman of the organization. I look forward to working together with the Board, MIKE O'NEILL and the outstanding BMI team to continue to serve the evolving needs of music creators, publishers and licensees in today’s dynamic marketplace.”

BEASLEY was named CEO of BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP in JANUARY 2017. Previously, she held several senior-level positions within the company since 1994, including EVP, CFO, Treasurer and Secretary. In addition, she has served as a Director of BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC,. since she joined the company in 1983.

BEASLEY most recently served as past Joint Board Chair of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) Board Of Directors and is a past Chairman of the NAB RADIO BOARD. In addition, she is a member of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA Board Of Directors and serves on the FCC DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION COMMITTEE.

In addition, the BMI Board Of Directors has extended MIKE O'NEILL’s contract as President/CEO for six years, through the end of 2026.

Commented FIORILE, “BMI has achieved groundbreaking success under MIKE’s leadership. During his tenure, the company set revenue and distribution records year after year, while making significant strides to protect copyright and safeguard the value of music. I, along with our Board Of Directors, have no doubt that MIKE is the right person to continue to lead the charge towards a modernized music licensing landscape that will benefit everyone involved. He truly leads by example, which encourages the entire BMI team to do their best every day for the songwriters, composers, publishers and business communities we are privileged to serve.”

