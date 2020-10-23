Revolt TV On Protest

REVOLT will present a new documentary that takes a close look at the ongoing struggle for social equality and the grassroots efforts propelling the movement forward. “From Pain to Power: A REVOLT Special” will premiere on MONDAY, OCTOBER 26th.

“From Pain to Power: A REVOLT Special” spotlights the fight for social justice, starting at the MARCH ON WASHINGTON and spreading to the streets of KENTUCKY, ATLANTA and beyond. The film features interviews with some of the most well-known celebrities and activists at the forefront of the social justice battle including TIP “T.I.” HARRIS, MYSONNE, DRUMMA BOY, SHABAZZ GTHE OG, DR. FRANK SMITH, OPAL LEE, and more.



Commented activist TAMIKA MALLORY, “Our resilience as BLACK people in AMERICA after centuries of oppression is nothing short of remarkable. We need to continue to archive our brilliance, our power and yes, even our pain, and REVOLT TV is the platform for our full stories.”



Said AGA AGENCY CEOs and executive producers STEVE RAZE and MAC MILLS, "We are honored that REVOLT saw that this is a critical moment in AFRICAN AMERICAN and civil rights history, and with T.I. leading the charge, this should be shown to the world."



Added REVOLT COO DETAVIO SAMUELS, “After months of mass protests in the streets demanding social justice – and now a presidential election just weeks away – it’s obvious that we’re at a historic crossroads where systemic change is not only possible, but critically necessary. 'From Pain to Power' not only documents this moment in time, but charts our next steps forward. We couldn’t be any prouder to premiere this program on REVOLT.”



The documentary will arrive just weeks before the upcoming general election, a strong focus of REVOLT’s news coverage among its well-known “VOTE OR DIE” campaign, which aims to inspire increased voter engagement. Last night, the network presented a special episode of REVOLT BLACK NEWS examining the current political landscape.

