VINE ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS is the latest institutional finance company looking to follow in the footsteps of HIPGNOSIS SONGS and SHAMROCK CAPITAL to invest in music.

VINE, which has invested close to $1.4 billion of capital in the media and entertainment sector to date, hasacquired the song catalog of GRAMMY-winning, multi-platinum selling producer, songwriter and DJ, CALVIN HARRIS for an undisclosed fee.

The catalog of more than 150 songs includes numerous chart-topping singles and collaborations with artists including RIHANNA, DUA LIPA, SAM SMITH, FRANK OCEAN, TRAVIS SCOTT, ARIANA GRANDE, BIG SEAN, KHALID and PHARRELL WILLIAMS,

SONY/ATV will continue as the administrator for the catalog.

As one of the most successful artists of all time and the most played Scottish artist of the 21st century, HARRIS as received a total of five GRAMMY nominations and one win in 2013 for BEST MUSIC VIDEO for "We Found Love."

HARRIS, who is managed by THREE SIX ZERO's MARK GILLESPIE, has over 30 billion combined audio and video streams in his career history, making him one of the most viewed artists on YOUTUBE and one of SONY MUSIC's biggest streaming artists.

