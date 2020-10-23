Zimmer Radio

ZIMMER RADIO News/Talk KZRG/JOPLIN, MO, has expanded its news team with two additional multimedia journalists. ZIMMER remains committed to local news on-air, online, and on app, focusing on breaking news, severe weather, and operating a 24-hour newsroom.



Seasoned journalists STEVE SCOTT and DALTON EVANS have joined KZRG's news team as reporters.



Market Manager CHAD ELLIOT stated, “We are excited to grow our news team at a time when other media companies are cutting their commitment to local news. ZIMMER is making a stronger commitment to breaking news and weather coverage for the communities we serve,”

Added PD PETER THIELE, "The long-term growth of KZRG is tied to being the first stop for news, weather, and

opinion and being a Listener Focused destination."

