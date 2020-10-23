Parody Central

MICHAEL CLIVE's PARODY CENTRAL is returning to the airwaves after an absence of more than 25 years.

CLIVE aka MICHAEL KAMINSIY is well-known for his impressions and specialty voice work over the years. PARODY CENTRAL will include some of his best TRUMP calls, SANTA calls, parodies, voiceover work and more.

CLIVE first introduced PARODY CENTRAL in 1995 after working at WLFA/TAMPA. It featured highly unusual parodies, voices and life-like impressions, including such then-topical names as JUDGE ITO or MARCIA CLARK from the OJ SIMPSON trial. Due to unforeseen issues, PARODY CENTRAL was short-lived, but MICHAEL continued to entertain audiences, radio listeners and clients worldwide.

Commented CLIVE, “People have wanted me to do custom calls for many years… but high-quality live calls are just not possible on a large scale. Now we have a great way to provide fun, sometimes powerful, interactive calls for everyone. The decision to bring back PARODY CENTRAL was an easy one, but this time its focus is more on News/Talk and other perceptive audiences; they’ve never truly had an exclusive, high-quality parody and audio service”.

Starting TODAY (10/22), PARODY CENTRAL will start accepting market/format inquiries for subscriptions to this innovative service for $99 per month.

