Tunie Awards

LAUREN ALAINA, WALKER HAYES and 3 DOORS DOWN have been announced as performers for the third annual TUNIE AWARDS, which will also feature appearances by LYNYRD SKYNYRD and MERCYME. The 2020 TUNIE AWARDS will stream for free on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15th at 7p (ET)/4p (PT) on Stabal.com.



Each year, the TUNIE AWARDS give a true taste of what diners are listening to as they celebrate the top music played in WAFFLE HOUSE restaurants across the country. The 2020 TUNIE AWARDS will celebrate the favorites songs and artists of WAFFLE HOUSE customers, with winning artists accepting their awards and additional performances from some of the biggest names in music.

Voting for the TUNIE AWARDS is done by diners and music fans alike by heading to their local WAFFLE HOUSE, opening the TOUCHTUNES app, and playing their favorite songs on the jukebox.



This year’s show will also include a special “After Show Party,” in partnership with SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS' FUND, to provide much-needed support to musicians and their teams across the country. For a minimum ticket donation of $3, fans will have access to additional exclusive performances from TUNIE AWARDS artists and receive a 75% discount voucher for any online concert on Stabal.com, 10 TOUCHTUNES JUKEBOX credits, a 30% discount on CASEMATE products and a free coupon from WAFFLE HOUSE.



Added STABAL CEO/founder STEVE ODART, “We’re beyond thrilled to team up with WAFFLE HOUSE to bring fans the 2020 TUNIE AWARDS on STABAL. With the music industry hit especially hard this year, we look forward to celebrating these amazing artists while also raising funds through the ‘After Show Party’ benefitting SWEET RELIEF.”

