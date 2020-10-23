Partnered With REVOLT Summit x AT&T

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PODCASTONE, has partnered with REVOLT TV to livestream its annual 3-day free REVOLT SUMMIT X AT&T event on OCTOBER 23-25. The event brings together many of the biggest names in Hip-Hop and culture, including rappers and culture curators DABABY, KILLER MIKE, SAWEETIE and TYGA. This event will be live streamed across the LIVEXLIVE platform.

The virtual event and content series will continue the REVOLT SUMMIT tradition of creating viral, cultural moments with the young, Black, and vocal audience at the center of history-making events, instilling the idea that "The World is Yours." Panel conversations and workshops are set to explore the topics that are most relevant to the young Black artists and leaders of today.

LIVEXLIVE Pres. DERMOT MCCORMACK commented, "LIVEXLIVE is honored to be working with REVOLT on this event supporting up and coming Black entrepreneurs. The programming, hosts and performances are something that we need now more than ever during the state of today's world."

REVOLT MEDIA & TV COO DETAVIO SAMUELS added, "Although this moment has caused a lot of uncertainty, it has also presented an opportunity for the next generation of young leaders to make notable shifts, develop smarter ideas and be proactive in designing the future. With this year's SUMMIT being both free and virtual, we are inviting a global audience to engage in conversations that truly drive culture forward with some of the most respected names in Hip-Hop."

« see more Net News