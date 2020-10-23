Sold

COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. is selling Country WPGI (CAROLINA COUNTRY 93.7)/GEORGETOWN, SC to GT RADIO, LLC for $275,000.

In other filings with the FCC, CARTERET COUNTY SCHOOLS - BROAD CREEK MIDDLE SCHOOL is donating low power WZED-LP/NEWPORT, NC to CRYSTAL COAST COMMUNITY RADIO.

RADIOFORSALE LLC is selling K223CI/TUCSON to BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC for $450,000 ($25,000 cash, $425,000 in a promissory note). The primary station is Spanish Hits KLPX-HD3 (TONO 92.5)/TUCSON.

Applying for STAs were FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (WFME-A/NEW YORK, nighttime pattern around the clock due to damage to control lines by geological company's soil boring and compaction testing accident) and KSE RADIO VENTURES, LLC (KKSE-F/BROOMFIELD, CO, reduced power due to equipment problems).

TED TUCKER's COCHISE MEDIA LICENSES LLC has closed on the sale of KXBK/TAYLOR, AZ and KXMQ/MCNARY, AZ to VANCE and KAREY BARBEE's NEW STAR BROADCASTING LLC for $200,000 ($10,000 down, $65,000 cash, $125,000 in a promissory note).

And FUSION FAITH CENTER has closed on the transfer of low power KHJJ-LP/ALBANY, OR to KHJJ LTD. for no compensation.

« see more Net News