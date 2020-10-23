Acquires Voxnest

iHEARTMEDIA has entered into an agreement to acquire VOXNEST, a marketplace for podcasts and provider of podcast analytics, enterprise publishing tools, programmatic integration and targeted ad serving.

With this acquisition, iHEARTMEDIA, through VOXNEST, will now be able to provide podcast advertisers with additional targetable inventory at scale by allowing the effective and efficient monetization across an entire range of podcast inventory on this one-of-kind programmatic platform.



VOXNEST’s additional advertising technology capabilities include:



Dynamic ad insertion;

Audience and content targeting to the right listeners based on demographics, territories, devices and interests;

Programmatic podcast buying across all audio platforms by providing:

Native support of VAST, the industry standard template for audio and video advertising.

OpenRTB, a protocol for enabling integrations that connect to all major audio programmatic exchanges.

A full podcast analytics platform.

“This is an important addition to the iHeart digital product ecosystem, which includes our SmartAudio suite of data-driven broadcast radio advertising solutions; our position as the No. 1 commercial podcast publisher with massive distribution and promotion across all our broadcast assets; and the iHeartRadio digital platform,” said iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. “The addition of iHEART’s offerings to VOXNEST will ensure critical mass for the platform and accelerate its growth. As we continue to invest in podcasting and lead the industry, we anticipate this acquisition will have an important impact on iHeart’s ability to more fully monetize its podcast inventory, and will also benefit the other podcast publishers that are part of the VOXNEST network and the advertisers who are using it.”

