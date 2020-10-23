Job Openings

SUN BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WFFY (FLY 98.5)/FT. MYERS, FL is looking for fulltime, on-air and programming talent to help move the station forward.

If you're driven to entertain, connect with listeners and also understand programming fundamentals you may be right for this. Can you deliver a great daily, live show and connect via social media and personal appearances? FLY 98.5 is looking for candidates with programming knowledge of G SELECTOR that are detailed oriented and capable of thinking strategically and tactically.

Send your resume, social handles and recent samples of your air work to jobs@fly985.com.

