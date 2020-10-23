CMT

CMT is hosting a day-long “Hometown Vote-Athon” digital celebration to commemorate "Vote Early Day" this SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24th. The virtual event was created and executed by WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's INGRID ANDRESS and her manager, BLYTHE SCOKIN, in an effort to encourage fans to get out and vote on "Vote Early Day," a national holiday established to help all eligible voters learn about their early voting options and celebrate the act of voting. Watch the promo here.

The “Hometown Vote-Athon” event will feature appearances from Country artists including REBA MCENTIRE, ANDRESS, MICKEY GUYTON, GABBY BARRETT, MIDLAND, RUNAWAY JUNE, RUSSELL DICKERSON, and many more, all sharing personal anecdotes regarding how voting impacts their hometowns and why they decided to vote, as well as providing information on early voting options and encouraging Country music fans to vote on "Vote Early Day." The event will be available to viewers on CMT's YOUTUBE page from 8a-8p (CT).

« see more Net News