YOUTUBE ORIGINALS announced TODAY the upcoming release of “JUSTIN BIEBER: Next Chapter,” a brand-new special documentary. "JUSTIN BIEBER: Next Chapter" is a follow up to the 10-episode original documentary series, “JUSTIN BIEBER: Seasons,” which chronicled the making of JUSTIN BIEBER’s latest album, CHANGES. The new 30-minute special will premier FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30th at 12p ET / 9a PT on JUSTIN BIEBER’s Official YouTube Channel.

“JUSTIN BIEBER: Next Chapter” follows BIEBER as he begins his next chapter, giving fans an exclusive look at his life today - everything from quarantining to raw conversations about being an artist of his stature.

BIEBER said, “Connecting with fans and bringing them into my life is really important to me. I’m excited to catch up with them and to share the progress I’m making, the new music I’m working on, and what I’m excited about for the future."

“JUSTIN BIEBER: Seasons” broke records as the biggest YOUTUBE ORIGINALS debut to date with more than 32M views in its first seven days, and the series has hundreds of millions of views and counting. BIEBER is the most-subscribed music artist on YOUTUBE, appears in six videos with over one billion views and has over 19 billion views on his Official Artist Channel. Check out the trailer for "JUSTIN BIEBER: Next Chapter" here.

