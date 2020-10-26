One Night Only!

88RISING recording artist JOJI treated fans around the world to THE EXTRAVAGANZA, a virtual livestream on FRIDAY night (10/23).

The hour-long set included performances of songs from JOJI's just-released second album Nectar, and his 2018 debut, Ballads 1. The event was presented as a old-time theatre variety show which, as SNL's STEFON might say, "had everything." A visual experience, there were magic tricks and skits in between (and sometimes during) songs.

JOJI opened the show singing "Sanctuary" while positioned over a dunk tank - until he was knocked into it. He performed one song as the front part of a two-person horse costume, another dressed as a Minion. Proving his culinary skills, he performed his current single, "Your Man" while cooking an omelet on a makeshift kitchen counter (burning himself along the way). During the song "Pretty Boy," he refereed a cage fight - inside the cage. He performed "Run" while climbing along monkey bars and running on a treadmill. During "Ew," he gave someone what appeared to be an actual tattoo. For several songs, a scarecrow named Gator 'accompanied' JOJI on piano.

Intermissions between songs featured Talent Shows. We saw BRAD, a magician who performed card tricks and also bent a spoon ala illusionist URI GELLER; GIOVANNI, an opera singer who performed an impressive "Nessun Dorma" and a JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE lookalike who appeared in cameos, before being hustled off stage each time by JOJI, explaining "you gotta go ... we can't afford you."

After performing the last song of the night, "Slow Dancing In The Dark," the crew joined JOJI on stage to celebrate and say goodnight. As confetti filled the air, the singer appeared to attack one of the crew and ran off stage, through the back and out the door. THE EXTRAVAGANZA was quickly Top 5 trending on TWITTER. Off the wall, creative and entertaining - JOJI delivered.

« see more Net News