WKRZ & Jeff Walker Celebrate The Big 4-0

ENTERCOM Top 40 WKRZ/WILKES BARRE/SCRANTON and its iconic afternoon personality JUMPIN JEFF WALKER pulled out all the stops and celebrated an amazing 40 years on the air, as teased earlier last week (NET NEWS 10/20).

On OCTOBER 23, 1980 WKRZ was born and so was the market legacy of afternoon personality JEFF WALKER -- both 40 years strong and still #1 in the ratings.

There was a day-long celebration on FRIDAY (10/23) with many surprises, including Mayor MICHAEL LOMBARDO of PITTSTON, the city KRZ is located, declared it "JUMPIN' JEFF WALKER DAY" and the road leading into the station parking lot is now called "JEFF WALKER WAY."

WALKER declared, "40 years is not enough. I am not retiring, I'm still having too much fun. If necessary I'll barricade the studio door. I'm enjoying this party, but it's feeling too much like a retirement celebration. I'm not going anywhere!"

WALKER's co-host AMANDA GREENE told ALL ACCESS, "We heard from many voices from KRZ past and re-lived some memorable moments from the last four decades."

Here is the KRZ SONG, a history of KRZ and NORTHEAST, PA over the last four decades:

Here is a look at JEFF WALKER WAY:

And here is news coverage from local TV outlet WNEP:

Here are some still shots of WKRZ's 40th celebration --

JEFF WALKER's original outfit from 40 years ago, still fits!

The Mayor's Proclamation: JEFF WALKER DAY!

JEFF and Hizzzoner The Mayor!

JEFF WALKER WAY!

« see more Net News