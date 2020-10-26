The Elton John Barbie (Photo: Barbie / Mattel / Twitter)

According to KTLA-TV/LOS ANGELES superstar ELTON JOHN has joined up with BARBIE DOLL creator MATTEL to produce the ELTON JOHN BARBIE. It doesn't take on ELTON's likeness but the classic BARBIE DOLL mimics ELTON style and costume.

The commemorative doll's release pays honor to the 45th anniversary of JOHN’s historic 1975 DODGER STADIUM concert, which broke a world record at the time for the largest single-artist concert.

MATTEL noted, "The ELTON JOHN BARBIE DOLL shines bright in a glittery top and flared denim embellished with ELTON’s sparkling initials. Her ‘ELTON’-embossed bomber jacket features star-printed sleeves and a rainbow-striped hem. Nods to the artist’s iconic style include rainbow-striped platform boots, a purple bowler hat and sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses.

“The ELTON JOHN BARBIE DOLL is a bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons and honors the extraordinary artistry and musicianship of a stellar performer."

ELTON commented: "BARBIE is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor. I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.”

This limited edition ELTON JOHN BARBIE DOLL comes with a stand and certificate of authenticity and sells for $50.

