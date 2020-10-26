Countdown To Christmas

CROWN MEDIA FAMILY NETWORKS has announced that the HALLMARK CHANNEL has partnered with superstar GWEN STEFANI and fellow GRAMMY winner RYAN TEDDER, whose all-new original song, “Here This CHRISTMAS” will serve as the theme music for the network’s beloved annual programming event, "COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS." The single was released on 10/23 in conjunction with the launch of "COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS."

Additionally, STEFANI has recorded a fresh take of the seasonal classic “Sleigh Ride,” and both songs will be spotlighted on SIRIUSXM’s HALLMARK CHANNEL RADIO. The songs are featured on a reissue of the deluxe edition of STEFANI’s "You Make It Feel Like CHRISTMAS" holiday album on INTERSCOPE RECORDS.

“Music, an absolutely fundamental component of the entire holiday experience, is central to COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS, and we have always wanted our own holiday theme song,” remarked CROWN MEDIA FAMILY NETWORKS EVP/Programming MICHELLE VICARY. “Having this opportunity to harness the incredible talents of GWEN STEFANI and RYAN TEDDER in the creation and recording of ‘Here This CHRISTMAS’ is a dream come true and I am confident the single will add a whole new dimension to our seasonal programming event and become an instant holiday hit.”

STEFANI currently serves as a coach on the 19th season of the four-time EMMY AWARD winning competition series "THE VOICE."

Listen to "Here This CHRISTMAS" here.

