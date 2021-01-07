Starts Wednesday

INFINITY FESTIVAL HOLLYWOOD kicks off year three celebrating "Story Enabled By Technology," with a virtual event to be held on a new proprietary platform developed by live-event management company FNTECH. Each WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY, running WEDNESDAY (10/28) through JANUARY 7, 2021, the festival (IF), will include innovative programming, bringing together creators, directors, producers and writers, as well as senior executives and technologists from HOLLYWOOD and SILICON VALLEY. Everything will be streamed free of charge. View the official IF trailer here.

IF has transitioned its programming to be exclusively online for 2020 and announced a partnership with CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP's tech event "CAPITOL ROYALE." MICROSOFT AZURE MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT Chief Technology Officer, HANNO BASSE, serves as Chairman, while TELEVISION ACADEMY BOARD OF GOVERNORS member and STORYTECH CEO, LORI H. SCHWARTZ, oversees programming as the festival's Chief Curator. ADAM NEWMAN, previous IF FINE ART CURATOR, has been named Creative Director.

This year's festival will include 8 weeks of original programing, and over 60 pieces of premium content. Programming advisors include over 150 members from leading studios, talent agencies and technology companies.

CAPITOL ROYALE presents a unique slate of music-related programming which will be hosted in NEON XP's virtual 'CAPITOL RECORDS TOWER EXPERIENCE,' where guests will be able to explore 360 navigable versions of the iconic HOLLYWOOD landmark's lobby, rooftop, and surrounding lot. In each area, guests will be able to watch exclusive content live and on-demand. Watch a teaser clip here.

CAPITOL VP/Content Partnerships & Strategy, CHING-CHING CHEN said, "CAPITOL ROYALE was founded with the vision to expand on the legacy of CAPITOL TOWER, and all the music greats that have walked its halls, by transforming it into a hub for musicians and technologists to connect in the heart of HOLLYWOOD. We are thrilled to be partnering with INFINITY FESTIVAL to connect the dots between all aspects of Entertainment, Music & Technology." CHEN is IF's newest executive board member.

This marks the second year of IF's partnership with FNTECH and their proprietary virtual event platform. FNTECH CEO, JEREMY MUIR said, "We are thrilled to use this expansive and cutting-edge tool. The next horizon is hybrid events, which will be more broad-reaching and inclusive than anything seen to date."

BASSE echoed similar sentiments adding, "We are excited to once again bring you top-notch original content on our virtual platform as we enter year three, with support from the industry's leading studios, tech companies and business leaders."

INFINITY FESTIVAL founder MARK LIEBER said, "With the current state of events and programming so fluid and shifting towards all things virtual in 2020, we are fortunate to have the technology and infrastructure to bring our festival online. We are excited to showcase some of the best digital and entertainment programming and are confident that this will be one of the best immersive events of the year."

The festival is free this year and attendees can register at infinityfestival.com to obtain tickets and additional information.

