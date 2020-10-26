Danny Ocean

Industry Veteran DANNY OCEAN has been named SVP/Affiliate Relations for BACKTRAX RADIO NETWORKS, home of "BACKTRAX 80s" and "BACKTRAX 90s" with KID KELLY.

In his new role OCEAN will be responsible for network radio affiliate relations for a new offering called “KID KELLY DAILY”.

The "KID KELLY DAILY" program will be a five-hour 80’s show hosted by the National Radio Hall Of Famer/On-Air Talent and will be offered in a fully produced format including music. The network will also offer "KID KELLY DAILY" (Plain Wrap version) consisting of voice tracks only for Classic Hits, AC and Hot AC stations.

OCEAN says, “Big thanks to KID KELLY for this amazing opportunity to help extend his legendary platform in new ways by creating daily, entertaining, original content built upon his pioneering brands.”

KELLY said, “When I decided to explore this new opportunity, I wanted the best person available, there was only one individual that I had in mind for this job. DANNY OCEAN has spent the past ten years in network radio affiliate relations and has done an outstanding job. I have no doubt that he will continue to be among the best in the business.”

KELLY and OCEAN previously worked together at both WHTZ (Z-100)/NEW YORK and the late WBMW (B-106)/WASHINGTON DC. They also spent three and half years together (as PD and APD/MD respectively) re-launching WBHT (HOT 97)/WILKES BARRE. DANNY OCEAN can now be reached for a demo at dannyocean@backtrax.com or (610) 585-8467.

