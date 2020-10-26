Election Alexa Skill

BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON's Project CITRUS, partnered with EARPLAY, has created a voter guide skill for AMAZON Alexa-enabled devices.

"MASS. BALLOT GUIDE" includes explanations of the two ballot measures in MASSACHUSETTS -- the "Right to Repair" law and ranked-choice voting -- and reporting from SIMÓN RIOS and CALLUM BORCHERS.

“At WBUR, we are committed to innovation,” said Project CITRUS Head DAVID MOORE. “The audio landscape is obviously transforming, and we want to meet our audience where they are.”

Skill developer JACK MITCHELL added, "We wanted to unpack voting issues in ways that are easy to understand and help listeners better retain the facts. And best of all, the skill empowers listeners to become active participants in the experience.”

