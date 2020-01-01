Rush

Longtime NEW ORLEANS talk radio host KEITH RUSH passed away THURSDAY (10/22) at 89.

RUSH, who started as a DJ at KLOU-A/LAKE CHARLES and WWEZ-A/NEW ORLEANS, worked at WSMB-A three times, starting as a DJ in 1959 and later as a conservative talk host in 1968 through the 1980s; he also hosted talk shows at WTIX-A, WARB-A, and, with former TV news anchor RON HUNTER, at WASO-A, and most recently hosted a show on the internet through AUGUST 15, 2016.

