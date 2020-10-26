Halloween Horror

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO will air a old-time radio special on HALLOWEEN night (10/31) 10p-5a (CT).

“HALLOWEEN RADIO THEATRE,” featuring episodes from twelve shows including "SUSPENSE," "LIGHTS OUT," "INNER SANCTUM," "ESCAPE," and "THE WHISTLER," will be hosted by CARL AMARI, who formerly hosted the old-time radio "WGN RADIO THEATRE" on late SATURDAY nights. AMARI's "HOLLYWOOD 360" syndicated show now airs on crosstown SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER).

AMARI said, “It’s going to be a ‘hair-raising’ eight hours, so stay up late, pop some popcorn, pull the covers up close, and be chilled by ‘theatre of the mind’ classic radio horror and mystery shows.”

