Ron Britain Dead At 86

Sad news, as ROBERT FEDER reports, "RON BRITAIN, a gifted radio performer with a brilliantly creative mind and a sensitive soul, left a legacy of laughter for generations of CHICAGO listeners. 'KING B,' as he was known to fans around the world, died SUNDAY at home in LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, according to his son, MARK MAGEL, who confirmed that BRITAIN took his own life. He was 86."

FEDER notes, "friends said BRITAIN was inconsolable after losing his wife and constant companion of 62 years. HELEN LOUISE 'PEACH' MAGEL, 83, died OCTOBER 19th after falling ill at home."

