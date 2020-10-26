Registration opens Wednesday

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS, INC. (CRB) revealed this morning (10/26) plans for “COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2021: The Virtual Experience.” The event will take place TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th, through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19th, adding an extra day to the front of the originally planned in person event in NASHVILLE. The first day will be specifically dedicated to content on trends, strategies, and best practices for digital and streaming platforms, designated as the “Streaming Summit.”

The virtual seminar will continue to include CRS’s most popular events, including educational panels, virtual networking, and workshops, along with plenty of music. Every registration to CRS 2021 will include access to the “New Faces of Country Music” show, “BOB KINGSLEY’s Acoustic Alley” songwriters’ show and label lunchtime performances on three of the seminar’s four days. LUKE BRYAN will participate in the “CRS Artists Interview” session.

Early bird registration for “CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience” will open on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28th at noon (CT) at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. A rate of $149 per person will be offered through WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4th, and will increase to $199 after that date.

A CRS360 webinar will be held at 11a (CT) on WEDNESDAY (10/28) with additional details, including revealing more content to be featured during CRS 2021. Register for the webinar here. Questions about CRS 2021 can be submitted in advance of the webinar to darcie@crb.org. Deadline for submitting questions to be answered during the webinar is close of business on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27th.

“Now, everybody can come to CRS,” said CRB Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS. “Our expanded, four-day ‘CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience’ will be an uncompromising event, providing attendees with more than 14 educational sessions, four morning networking events, three lunchtime performances, four interactive workshops, all-day networking, ‘BOB KINGSLEY’s Acoustic Alley,’ and, for the first time in CRS history, a ‘New Faces of Country Music’ ticket with every registration.”

“While we can’t be together at the OMNI [HOTEL], we can still celebrate CRS together online,” said CRB/CRS Board of Directors Pres. KURT JOHNSON.

Find more information at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com or by calling (615) 327-4487.

