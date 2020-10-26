Duski

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed singer/songwriter LAUREN DUSKI to a global publishing deal. The MICHIGAN native has toured with BOBBY BONES, LEWIS CAPALDI, and most recently, LUKAS GRAHAM. She co-wrote all five songs on her first EP, "Midwestern Girl," and has followed up with her latest single, "The Broken Kind."

“We were first introduced to LAUREN through ‘The Weather’ – a song which I suggest everyone takes the time to listen to," said WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. "It showcases her talent and depth as both a songwriter and an artist. There are no doubt big things to come, and we’re so glad to be a part of LAUREN's team.”

« see more Net News