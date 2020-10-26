Hosted Morning Show

SPOTIFY has kicked off the platform's first daily morning show, "THE GET UP" and, surprisingly, it's featuring hosts who comment on the music, pop culture and do those normal morning drive things, beginning at 7a (ET) on weekdays.

"THE GET UP" is a pre-recorded show hosted by journalist SPEEDY MORMAN, previously of COMPLEX; YOUTUBER KAT LAZO, known for her series “THE KAT CALL” and SPOTIFY’s own head of Cultural Partnerships and In-House Talent XAVIER "X" JERNIGAN.

SPOTIFY refers to the show as a podcast with a mixed-media playlist that is built off music content from the users' individual music tracks, so the music is more personalized.

The new playlist will be made available on weekday mornings in Spotify's "Made For You" and "Driving" hubs for both free and premium subscribers in the U.S. Connect directly with "THE GET UP" here.

