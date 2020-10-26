Halloween Greatest Hits 2020

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS is offering Rock & Alternative stations a SKRATCH N SNIFF HALLOWEEN SPECIAL this weekend. MALCOLM and DJ MIKE CZECH relive HALLOWEEN history with 17 years of SKRATCH N SNIFF’s haunted HALLOWEEN mix show featuring all of the bands who have previously guest hosted the show, including METALLICA "Monster Mash," DISTURBED "Down With The Sik Mix," MOTLEY CRUE "Motley Mix," PAPA ROACH *Pumpkin Roach Mix," THE STRUTS "Rocky Horror Mix," GHOST "Nameless Ghouls Mix" and many more.

Listen to the SKRATCH N SNIFF HALLOWEEN SPECIAL promo here and find more info about the show here.

The two hour SKRATCH N SNIFF HALLOWEEN SPECIAL has no network commercials and is available HALLOWEEN WEEEKEND for Alternative and Rock stations. To sign up for this special contact COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' DOUG INGOLD at dingold@compassmedianetworks.com, (310) 242-8746.

« see more Net News