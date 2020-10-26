Hernandez & Valentine

ENTERCOM has elevated Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5)/PHOENIX PD CHRIS HERNANDEZ to OM for the PHOENIX market. He will lead operations efforts for Classic Hit KOOL (94.5 KOOL FM) Country KMLE (Country 107.9) and KALV. Former OM, VP/Branding and KMLE/KOOL PD TM RICHARDS departed the company in SEPTEMBER during a round of layoffs (NET NEWS 9/14).

And, Mix Show Coordinator DANIEL VALENTINE has been promoted to MD of LIVE 101.5, reporting to HERNANDEZ. Both promotions are effective WEDNESDAY (10/28).

ENTERCOM/PHOENIX SVP/Market Mgr. DAVE PUGH commented, "CHRIS HERNANDEZ has consistently shown amazing drive that leads to substantial results, and I’m confident in his ability to take our collection of stations to higher levels. DANIEL VALENTINE has proven his extensive music expertise over the years, and I’m looking forward to watching his career grow as he leads LIVE’s music operations. Both are veterans in our company, and I’m honored to elevate two hard working individuals.”

HERNANDEZ said, "I am thrilled for the opportunity to oversee our market’s collection of such iconic PHOENIX radio brands and grow my career in this next chapter."

VALENTINE noted, "I have complete confidence in the team around me as I embark in this new role. It feels great to know they have the same confidence in me and I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to continue learning from.”

