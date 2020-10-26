BIG MACHINE RECORDS has added legendary British broadcaster BOB HARRIS to its artist roster for the charitable release of “#StandByMe (2020)” on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27th. The special rendition of the BEN E. KING classic features artists across many genres including Country stars DARIUS RUCKER, ROSANNE CASH and the U.K.'s WARD THOMAS, as well as MARK KNOPFLER, JOHN OATES, PETER FRAMPTON, KEB' MO' and others, all recording under the name WHISPERING BOB’S ALL-STARS. Watch the video here.

Proceeds from the single will benefit HELP MUSICIANS, a 99-year-old charity that provides crucial support to music creators during difficult times.

“BOB HARRIS is a living legend and a connector from the glorious past of British Pop and Rock ’n' Roll, to all modern day music," said BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO and Founder SCOTT BORCHETTA. "His passion for music is endless, and comes shining through in this incredible salute to his favorite song recorded with some of the greatest musicians in the world. And all for a brilliant cause.”

“We're delighted that BOB HARRIS, a HELP MUSICIANS ambassador for many years, has instigated this wonderful project," said HELP MUSICIANS CEO JAMES AINSCOUGH. "Music has sustained so many of us during lockdown, yet tens of thousands of musicians have had their income wiped out. It is through fundraisers such as this that the HELP MUSICIANS team can continue to provide the broad range of support that is needed now more than ever ... We’d like to extend a huge thank you to BOB and the team for their continued support, and to everyone who donates to this unique single.”

BIG MACHINE RECORDS will distribute the song in the U.S., CANADA and MEXICO, while UNDER THE APPLE TREE RECORDS, in partnership with ABSOLUTE LABEL SERVICES, will distribute the song in other territories.

