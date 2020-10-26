On In Birmingham

iHEARTMEDIA has flipped W224CK/VESTAVIA HILLS-BIRMINGHAM, AL to become the latest affiliate of BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK as BIN 92.7. The translator, owned by LA PROMESA FOUNDATION, previously simulcast Religion WMMA-A/BIRMINGHAM and is now being fed by an HD multicast channel of iHEARTMEDIA's Country WDXB (102.5 THE BULL).

“BIN’s goal has always been to be the most trusted source for news in the Black community, and part of that strategy is, of course, to be available on both broadcast and digital stations across AMERICA,” said BIN Pres. TONY COLES. “We’re thrilled to bring BIN, a full-time news service by and for the Black community, to BIRMINGHAM and provide listeners there with both the national and local news that impacts their lives.”

“Adding BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK not only will be additive to our diverse portfolio of radio brands in BIRMINGHAM, but it will also fill a critical void for a high quality, trusted source of 24/7 news coverage with a Black voice and perspective, focused on service to the Black community,” added Area SVP Programming/ALABAMA/FLORIDA Community Markets TOM HANRAHAN.

