Myers Joins KBEZ

Radio legend MEL MYERS now hosts the MORNING SHOW on GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS KBEZ (THE DRIVE 92.9)/TULSA. He’ll be playing Classic Hits every MONDAY-SATURDAY 6-10a.

“We had a legendary air personality decide to walk away from radio, so we had some really big shoes to fill,” said KBEZ PD DAVE “WAVY DAVY” MICHAELS. “If possible, you replace them with another legend. That is what MEL MYERS is... a TULSA radio legend.

“It's a pleasure to once again team up with my longtime friend (DAVE) “WAVY DAVY” (MICHAELS),” said MEL MYERS. “Since he became Program Director at 92.9 THE DRIVE, his familiarity with the people of TULSA and the music they love enabled him to fine tune the station to be right on target. I'm glad to jump onboard with the GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS team and help increase THE DRIVE's successful momentum.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have Mel Myers on the team,” said KBEZ Director of Radio Operations & Programming STEVE HUNTER. “MEL has been part of so many legendary radio stations over his career. Reuniting him with JEANNE and WAVY DAVY is like getting the band back together. I know that TULSA will enjoy waking up with MEL IN THE MORNING on 92.9 THE DRIVE.”

