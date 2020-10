Tune In Tuesday!

Another great webinar is coming TUESDAY (10/27) from our friends at TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA, titled "How To Be Funnier On The Radio."

Make sure to set a reminder on the calendar and log in a few minutes early. The webinar will start at 1p (ET) and run 30-45 minutes, followed by questions and answers.

Use this link to access the webinar.

