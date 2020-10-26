Eli Young Band (Photo: Cal Quinn)

THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s ELI YOUNG BAND will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout NOVEMBER. Beginning on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd and continuing through FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27th, the band's MIKE ELI and JON JONES can be heard sharing personal stories and the latest in Country music weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

“We couldn’t be more excited than to partner with the ELI YOUNG BAND for NOVEMBER," said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. "They are such talented musicians and have a huge following in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA."

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

