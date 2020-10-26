It's Coming Back

Since 2005, UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has been doing its FREE AT NOON concert series every FRIDAY (the station has hosted over 800 events!) but things had to be put on hold this past MARCH due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Now the station wants to bring the series back in an amended format to allow artists to reach a broader audience during these challenging times.

OM/MD DAN REED said, “Obviously, things have changed, but we are planning on making some adjustments that will allow our listeners to hear live music every FRIDAY at 12 Noon EST on XPN. Many things are still up in the air regarding location and audience (if even possible). We can and will, however, utilize technology to revive the series to allow artists to have the opportunity to showcase their music to XPN’s worldwide audience.”



REED is asking artists, labels and managers to reach out to him to discuss the details. Reach him at (215) 746-3293, or at dan@xpn.org.

