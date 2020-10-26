UMPG Signs Afro Bros

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG), signs Latin GRAMMY-nominated DJs/producers AFRO BROS to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement. The NETHERLAND-based group includes RASHID BADLOE, GIODANO ASHRUF and SHAREEF "OGRI" BADLOE.



In 2019, the AFRO BROS teamed with JEON to produce the Latin GRAMMY-nominated single “X” by NICKY JAM and J BALVIN. To date, the track has over 800 million SPOTIFY streams and nearly two billion YOUTUBE views. Earlier this year, the group cowrote and produced “Amarillo” from J BALVIN’s album ‘Colores’ which was nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Urban Music Album in the upcoming Latin GRAMMY Awards.



UMPG President LATIN AMERICAN and US Latin ALEXANDRA LIOUTIKOFF, said, “AFRO BROS’ music is the perfect blend of SOUTH AMERICAN rhythms with EUROPEAN grooves. From live performances as DJs to production work in studios, their music captivates fans around the world. We’re excited to work with AFRO BROS and be part of their continued journey to global success.”



The AFRO BROS said, “We are super happy to say we’ve signed with UMPG. Couldn’t be happier with the team to work on our music and very excited for future projects!”

Bottom: Giordano Ashruf, Afro Bros / Shareef Badloe, Afro Bros / Louri Rodriguez, YahYah Music LLC., Partner/ Afro Bros Manager

« see more Net News