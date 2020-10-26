Alan

CMT radio and television personality CODY ALAN is authoring a memoir focused on the art of listening. It will be published in OCTOBER 2021 by HARPER HORIZON. The book will highlight his adventures in the music industry, his self-discoveries along the way as well as his tips on how to be a good listener.

“It might seem strange for a guy who talks for a living to write a book about shutting up and listening,” said ALAN. “But I’ve discovered that in a world of noise, with so many voices talking, we could learn a lot by stopping to listen. Not just listening to others, but also to ourselves. I thought it would be fun to share stories from my personal journey, Country music adventures and experienced insights on what I’ve learned about life, career and love from listening.”

“When I first met CODY, I was struck by the similarities between his story and the HARPER HORIZON mission to make the world a better place,” said HARPER HORIZON Publisher ANDREA FLICK-NISBET. “Not only is our hometown of NASHVILLE the backdrop of CODY’s story, but its themes of inclusivity, community, and self-healing are very much part of the HORIZON narrative too. We are thrilled that CODY has joined our team, and we fully expect his book to become a beacon of encouragement to readers everywhere.”

