Concern Over Licensed, Unlicensed Music

A coalition of music industry associations has sent a letter to AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS expressing concern that TWITCH's recent unveiling of its Soundtrack tool allowing users to play licensed music in their video streams (NET NEWS 9/1) does not include synch or mechanical licenses and has not removed unlicensed music from current streams.

The letter also tells BEZOS that the groups, representing musicians, singers, managers, producers, labels, and publishers, were concerned by his testimony before CONGRESS on JULY 29th, which they said failed to confirm licensing of music or what action the platform plans to take to prevent the streaming of unlicensed works.

The letter was signed by the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC, AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION, ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE, CHURCH MUSIC PUBLISHERS’ ASSOCIATION, CHRISTIAN MUSIC TRADE ASSOCIATION, GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS, GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION, INTERNATIONAL BLUEGRASS MUSIC ASSOCIATION, LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION, MUSIC MANAGERS’ FORUM – US, NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL, NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS’ ASSOCIATION, RECORDING ACADEMY, RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, RHYTHM & BLUES FOUNDATION, SAG-AFTRA, SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA, and SOUNDEXCHANGE.

