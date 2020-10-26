Ward

ENTERCOM CHATTANOOGA GSM EMILY WARD has moved to the company's ATLANTA cluster -- with a focus on Rhythmic AC WSTR (STAR 94) plus oversight of sales at Sports WZGC (92.9 THE GAME), News-Talk WAOK-A, and Hip Hop WVEE (V-103) -- as GSM.



“In just a few years with the company, EMILY has displayed a proven ability to lead sales initiatives and achieve substantial results,” said ATLANTA SVP/Market Mgr. RICK CAFFEY. “Her commitment to excellence puts her on a path to excel in her young career and we’re fortunate to welcome her and her talents to our ATLANTA market.”



“I appreciate working for such an innovative company that invests in their employees and values their career growth,” said WARD. “I’m grateful for my time spent in CHATTANOOGA alongside (CHATTANOOGA SVP/Market Mgr.) NICHOLE HARTMAN, who has served as a mentor. I look forward to transitioning to a top 10 market to join RICK and his team as ENTERCOM ATLANTA continues its upward sales trajectory.”

