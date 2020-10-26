Ward

Effective immediately EMILY WARD has been promoted to ENTERCOM/CHATTANOOGA to ENTERCOM/ATLANTA General Sales Manager. She will oversee sales efforts for the company’s ATLANTA market specifically WSTR (THE NEW STAR 94), WZGC (92.9 THE GAME), WAOK-A (NEWS & TALK 1380) and WVEE (V-103).



“In just a few years with the company, EMILY has displayed a proven ability to lead sales initiatives and achieve substantial results,” said ENTERCOM/ATLANTA SVP & MM RICK CAFFEY. “Her commitment to excellence puts her on a path to excel in her young career and we’re fortunate to welcome her and her talents to our Atlanta market.”



“I appreciate working for such an innovative company that invests in their employees and values their career growth,” said WARD. “I’m grateful for my time spent in CHATTANOOGA alongside [ENTERCOM/CHATTANOOGA SVP and MM] NICHOLE HARTMAN, who has served as a mentor. I look forward to transitioning to a top 10 market to join RICK [CAFFEY] and his team as ENTERCOM/ATLANTA continues its upward sales trajectory.”



WARD joined ENTERCOM in APRIL 2018 as an Account Executive for ENTERCOM/CHATTANOOGA. She was elevated to the market’s Local Sales Manager in JULY 2019 and assumed the additional role of Digital Sales Manager in SEPTEMBER 2019. Prior to joining the company, she served as an account executive for COX MEDIA GROUP/JACKSONVILLE. WARD was named to RADIO INK’s “Radio's 30 Under 30” list in 2019 and was a finalist for the publication’s 2018 Radio Wayne Award for Integrated/Digital Seller of the Year. She will report to Caffey.

