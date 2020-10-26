Boise's Hip Hop and R&B Station

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA TODAY flipped Sports KFXD (105.5 The Fan)/BOISE to Rhythm Top 40 KFFX (Power 105.5)/BOISE.

Identifying itself as BOISE's Hip Hop and R&B station, the new playlist features artists like CARDI B, YOUNG T, DRAKE and 24GOLDEN. The station fills the Rhythmic CHR hole in the market created by ILIAD MEDIA GROUP’s Rhythm Top 40 KWYD (Wild 101.1) move to a Mainstream CHR earlier this year.

KFXD will air THE JUBAL SHOW in mornings. KWYD was the former affiliate for BROOKE & JUBAL. When it dropped the replacement BROOKE & JEFFREY in MAY for a local show hosted by NATHAN and REBECCA FAST, TOWNSQUARE picked it up. For a first listen click here.

