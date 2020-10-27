Pop and Hip Hop Artist BLACKBEAR crashed the servers LAST WEDNEDSAY during his virtual concert at THE HOLLYWOOD ROOSEVELT HOTEL.

The one-of-a-kind virtual concert featured memorable performances from his latest album EVERYTHING MEANS NOTHING as well as hits and fan-favorites such as “Hot Girl Bummer” and “Do re Mi.” The excitement from fans instantly crashed MOMENT HOUSES’ servers, just as the concert kicked off.

The concert also featured a surprise performance with G-EAZY, where they sang their 2015 hit "90210," and their latest, "Hate That Way."

To catch a glimpse of the performance click here.

