HEADCOUNT is capping a record-setting year of get-out-the-vote efforts by sponsoring its own virtual stage during the #iVOTED FESTIVAL, the largest single-night digital concert in history, taking place on NOVEMBER 3rd, ELECTION DAY.

The HEADCOUNT stage will feature the EVERYONE ORCHESTRA performing a live “Soundtrack to History,” following performances and appearances by TREY ANASTASIO, JIM JAMES, FANTASTIC NEGRITA, UMPHREY'S McGEE, THE DISCO BISCUITS, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, DREAMERS, CITIZEN COPE, SAVES THE DAY, DEMO TAPED, JESS RUBEN, GEOGRAPHER, HOLLIE BROWN, "A Conversation With JULIEN BAKER and RHEA BUTCHER," as well as exclusive video messages from BILLIE EILISH and MGMT, and a special announcement from NEWPORT FESTIVALS FOUNDATION.

Anyone wishing to view the #IVOTED FESTIVAL can RSVP at ivotedconcerts.com, which includes instructions on how to submit a selfie photo outside a polling place or voting by mail.



With support from BEN & JERRY'S and ASCAP, the HEADCOUNT stage will also feature performances by ASCAP members as part of their “ASCAP CITIZEN” campaign.

Sets of varying lengths will precede the “Soundtrack To History,” an improvised performance that serves as a musical accompaniment -- or alternative -- to watching the election returns as they unfold, streamed live from PORTLAND, OR. The two-set performance will begin just before 9p (ET), when polls close in several major states. It will be followed by a late-night dance party with DJ LOGIC.

The #iVOTED initiative was founded by longtime entrepreneur EMILY WHITE, along with MIKE LUBA and WILCO’s PAT SANSONE. #iVOTED also recently announced WARPED TOUR founder KEVIN LYMAN as its most recent board member.

