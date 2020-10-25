Avril + Friends

AVRIL LAVIGNE and the GLOBAL LYME ALLIANCE have raised much-needed funds for the AVRIL LAVIGNE FOUNDATION to support their ongoing efforts to help #FIGHTLYME.

AVRIIL + FRIENDS, hosted by WILMER VALDERRAMA, brought together celebrities, musical artists, and philanthropists for a streaming benefit concert to raise awareness and fund treatment for individuals affected by LYME disease. Having personally been affected by it, AVRIL is dedicated to making an impact in conquering this often debilitating illness that impacts millions worldwide.

Highlights from the virtual event include performances by LAVIGNE, ALESSSIA CARA, ONEREPUBLIC and ROB THOMAS as well as special appearances from BEBE REXHA, CHAD KROEGER, ELANA DELLE DONNE, MARISOL THOMAS and SHANIA TWAIN, who joined forces with VALDERRAMA and all performers for the AVRIL LAVIGNE FOIUNDATION’s #FIGHTLYME PSA, which debuted during the stream.



Said AVRIL, “Thanks so much to all the fans for donating in support of the LYME community. We’re so grateful for your generosity and continued support,”



The AVRIL LAVIGNE FOUNDATION provides prevention resources and treatment grants to people affected by LYME, as well as accelerates scientific research. Fans can get the #FIGHTLYME T-shirt AVRIL and friends were wearing in the PSA at CharityStars.com/FightLyme. Limited edition show merchandise is available at TheAvrilLavigneFoundation.org/merch.

